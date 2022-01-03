Frederick J. “Fritz” Buetow

by Obituaries

Frederick J. “Fritz” Buetow, of Monroe, WI peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the age of 75.

Born in Antigo, WI to Robert and Betty Buetow, he attended Monroe Schools and graduated from Cuba City High School, class of 1964. He served in the USAF, stationed at Grand Forks, ND AFB from 1966-1970. He then graduated from UW-Platteville, where he earned his Bachelor of Science with a double major in chemistry and biology.

Fritz was a PIC Manager at Siemens USA. His hobbies included skeet shooting, camping, and classic car shows. He was an avid reader and enjoyed meeting with his coffee buddies.

Fritz is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barb (Vosberg) Buetow; his children, Jodi (fiancé, Billy Loveless) and Michael (Leslie) Buetow; siblings, Rainy (Bernie) Zickert and Chuck Buetow; mother-in-law, Anna J. Vosberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Mary Pat) Vosberg, Jim (Michele) Vosberg, Jack (Janice) Vosberg, Laurie (Ken) Greco, Phil (Laura) Vosberg, Brian Kruckenberg, Mark (Amy) Vosberg, Joan (Doug) Christianson, Ellen (Tom) Ruppenthal, Jan (Craig) Hardy, Peg (Clay) Blohm, Dan (Pauline) Vosberg, Steve (Sarah) Vosberg, and Kara (J.C.) Warren. He is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Lin Buetow, Christina Vosberg, and Mary Kay Kruckenberg; brother-in-law, Lawrence Vosberg; and father-in-law, Francis Vosberg.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 7, 2022, at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE FUNERAL HOME, with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba as celebrant. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. It is appreciated that everyone in attendance wear a mask. Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville, WI.

The service will also be available through livestreaming at this link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1184410

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Green County EMS, Dr. Kinney, Dr. Keilhauer, nurses, Ricky and Mary, and Chaplain Linda at SSM Health Monroe Hospital.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.