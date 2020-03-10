Frederick J. “Fred” Kasten

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Frederick J. “Fred” Kasten was called home by the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He passed peacefully with his loving wife at his side.

Fred was born on Dec. 9, 1952, in Watertown, Wis.

After graduating high school, Fred moved from Watertown to Madison where he attained a marketing degree from MATC. His passion and talent were in automotive repair becoming an owner of DB’s Service Center for almost 30 years before he retired in 2007 due to declining health.

Fred had a silent strength about him, a head for business, a gentle disposition, an opinion or two and a good sense of humor. Fred was Fred.

In 1981, Fred married his best friend and love of his life, Ann Lemberger. Through the years they shared many things including their love of horses, canine companions and a strong faith in the Lord.

Fred enjoyed time with family and friends, trapshooting, reading, playing cards, UW Band Concerts, Badger road trips and just about any reason to drive his tractor. He was a gifted woodworker making many handcrafted one of a kind pieces. He called it his ‘sawdust therapy’. And if he was in a story telling mood you were in for a treat, better pull up a chair, beverage of choice and enjoy the ride down memory lane. Between road trips, work, and life in general he had some interesting stories to tell.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; his brother, Bruce (Dorothy) Kasten; nephew, Andrew (Sheri) Kasten; his great nieces and nephews, Amanda, Ashleigh, Michael and Shelby; his in-laws and their families; his canine companions Sparky and Ringo; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Florence Kasten; and his niece, Linda (Kasten) Ross.

A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Thursday March 12, 2020, with the Rev. Mark Bartels presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and all those that attended to Fred’s health and wellbeing throughout the years.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420