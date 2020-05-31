Frederick Ervin Sandridge

MADISON, Wis.-Frederick Ervin Sandridge, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oakwood Village.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1937, in Madison, the son of Ervin Sandridge and Mary (Muehlemann) Sandridge.

Fred was a lover of Packer and Badger football, household projects and Sandridge family gatherings and bowling. He particularly loved his beloved cat, Murphy, who was his best buddy for many years. Fred traveled the USA competing in bowling tournaments and visiting family. Later in life Fred took pride in traveling overseas too, visiting Paris, France and Rome, Italy.

After the untimely death of his son, Douglas, a NASA engineer, Fred was later married Bernedette and welcomed her four children. Fred was a hard worker throughout his life, including his long career in the HVAC Industry. He often made a point to travel to Alabama to participate in his grandchildren’s special events. In his later years, Fred enjoyed holidays and meal gatherings hosted by his relatives in the Madison area.

Fred was a long-time active member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church on Raymond Road in Madison. After life on the Sandridge farm and achieving the rank of valedictorian of his high school class, Fred and his spouse, Donna, eventually moved to Stoughton to raise their son, Douglas. Fred and Douglas enjoyed bowling together through Doug’s college years. He attended many Badger games, including those featuring his son as a trombone player in the UW Marching Band.

Fred is survived by his brothers, Art (Barb) Sandridge and Tim (Kathy) Sandridge; daughter-in-law, Mary (Kevin Davis) Macewicz; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah) Sandridge, Jasmin (Brad) Good and Amelia Macewicz; 6 great-grandchildren, Kolton, Colin, Abigail, Lydia, Ian and Macy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his only son, Douglas Frederick Sandridge, brother, Chuck; and sister, Nancy.

