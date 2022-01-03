Freddie Kenneth Andree

Freddie Kenneth Andree, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 4, 1951, to Donald and Vera (Paul) Andree in Ada, Minnesota. Freddie married Cheryl Fassbender on November 10, 1979, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, WI.

Freddie graduated from Verona High School in 1969. He served our country for 4 years in the Air Force. After the Air Force, he worked at Madison Gas and Electric for 38 years and ended his career as Supervisor of Blount Operations/Maintenance.

Most of all Freddie was a man who loved his family, he especially lit up when he was with his grandkids. He was known to be the family’s baby whisperer. He couldn’t wait to hold every baby and he would comfort and calm all of them. Fred was instrumental in building the Verona Youth Wrestling program where he coached for many years. He loved to travel with his wife Cheryl. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, he loved fishing in Canada, golfing with his many friends, and his favorite pastime was watching NASCAR, old westerns, and the birds in the back yard together with Cheryl. We will all miss his beautiful smile.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Cheryl; four sons, Jason (Angela) Erickson, Nathan (Jennifer) Andree, Chris (Partner Chalonne) Andree, Craig (Andrea) Andree; eight grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Gavin, Beau, Amanda, Samantha, Mara, Dean; one great-grandchild, McKenna; sister, Bonnie (Bob) Brugger, brother, Frankie Andree; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Shirley Fleuter.

A Private Service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to especially thank the staff and physicians on 9 Tower at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison and at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, a memorial named the “Freddie K Andree Youth Wrestling Memorial” has been established.

