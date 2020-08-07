Fred H Schoff

Site staff by Site staff

Fred Schoff, 85, of Mauston, WI passed on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Fred was born to George and Irene Schoff on July 3, 1935.

Fred enjoyed going to Carl’s Brite Spot to play cribbage and play cards when he wasn’t at Manthey’s Salvage helping Jeff and Ann. Fred also enjoyed going to stock car races and demolition derbies (especially when he was helping his own kids get ready to race) He spent lots of time with his kids and grandkids whom he was very proud of. Fred was a man with a heart of gold. He was kind, loving, and a very stubborn man but always there when you needed him.

Fred is survived by his 7 children Andrew Schoff(Mandy), Natalie Friske, Angie Elliott, Darren Schoff(Judy), Dean Schoff(Paula), Mike Schoff, and Carol Markovic(Mickey), grandchildren Chevy, Raven, Joslyn, Reece, Jasmine, Isaac, Jason, Josh, and Eric and many great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bill, Bob, and Jim.

Celebration of life will be held on August 29th, 2020 at 2pm at Beagles Bar and Grill 107 W. Flint St Lyndon Station.