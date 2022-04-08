Fred “Freddie” Charles Teubert Jr.

Fred (Freddie) Teubert, Jr., age 56, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.

Freddie was born April 4, 1966, in Janesville, WI, the son of Fred and Edith (Pomplun) Teubert, Sr. Freddie grew up in Southern Wisconsin, but he found community in Lyndon Station, where he was a well-known and beloved bartender at Mac’s Stumble Out Pub. In his spare time, he remodeled homes, he loved to play bingo and slot machines, he was an avid pool and horseshoe player and most of all, he cherished riding his motorcycle.

Freddie became and esteemed member of the Lyndon Station Community. He was proud to be a Firefighter and a First Responder with the Lyndon Station Fire Department. He also served as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Mauston Area Ambulance Service. He had the world at his back. He made friends every where he went and was loved by many.

Freddie is survived by his parents; his daughter, Stephanie Teubert (Joshua), 2 grandchildren, Collin and Preston Falconbury of Machesney Park, IL; his son, Cody Teubert of Wisconsin Dells, WI and his 9 siblings, Sandra Ramirez of Rockford, IL, Dawn (Mark) Welch of Edgerton, WI, Connie (Kurt) Gorman of Janesville, WI, Tammy (Dennis) Fuller-Hillary of Machesney Park, IL, Christina Teubert of Beloit, WI, Danielle Trunkhill of Oconomowoc, WI, Jamie Trunkhill of Lake Geneva, WI, Christopher Trunkhill of Janesville, WI and Michael Trunkhill of Edgerton, WI. His presence will also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews.

