Fred E. Roum

Fred was born on Saturday, May 3, 1930 and passed peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the age of 91. He was raised in Highland, WI and resided in West Allis, WI for the past 68 years.

Fred married Virginia I (Saxby) on Saturday, October 11, 1952, sharing 66 years together. They started their family in 1956 which blossomed to five children: Dianne Buchenauer of Oak Creek, WI and former son-in-law Peter Buchenauer of New Berlin, WI; Alan (Sandi) Roum of West Allis, WI; Dawn (Gregg) Malkowski of West Allis, WI; Edward Roum of West Allis, WI; and David Roum of Waukesha, WI.

Fred lost his wife Virginia, Wednesday, January 23, 2019 and now has been reunited with her in his new “HOME” where I am quite sure she greeted him with a hot cup of coffee.

The family now consists of 9 grandchildren. Dianne’s children: Sara Scharlau of Hartland, WI; John (Amanda) Buchenauer of Oak Creek, WI; and Franchesca Flores of West Milwaukee, WI. Alan’s children: Anthony Roum of West Allis, Wi; and Tiffany (Zach)Pefley of Chicago, IL. Dawn’s children; Megan (Ryan) Miller of lonia, Wi; Mark Malkowski of West Allis, WI; and Matthew (Melissa) Malkowski of East Troy, WI. Great Grandchildren: John’s daughter Calysta; Franchesca’s sons Christian and Michael; Anthony’s daughters Gwendalynn and Harlyn; Megan’s daughter and son Collins and Colton; and Matthews son Greyson.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his brother John Roum, his brother Marvin Roum and his sister Anna Conroy and his former grandson-in-law Craig Scharlau.

Fred’s true love was for the outdoors, hunting everything: deer, turkey, rabbits, squirrels and turtles. Fishing: chubs, trout, suckers and many memorable catches in Canada.

Four years in the Air Force and Thirty two years on the West Allis Police Department, 1954-1986.

Funeral services were held. Burial was in the Highland Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

