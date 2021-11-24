Fred C Landes

SUN PRAIRE – Fred C. Landes, age 77, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Nov.12, 2021, at SSM Health- St Mary’s Hospital.

Fred was born on Feb.18, 1944, in Poznań, Poland. Fred and his mother, Christel (Lahn) Landes, immigrated to the United States when he was six years old. Christel married Henry Landes and the three became a family.

Fred graduated from Waunakee High School. He served in the US Navy from 1964-1968. He married Vicki (Dahlke) Landes on Feb. 14, 1986, at Lakeview Chapel in Madison, with Vicki’s father presiding. Fred and Vicki celebrated their 35th anniversary this year. Fred worked in the trades most of his adult life doing residential and commercial jobs. He retired from Pharo Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Fred had a passion for upland bird hunting, especially grouse, woodcock, and an occasional pheasant. He would only shoot a duck in self-defense. He found peace and joy hunting behind many bird dogs. His last dog, a French Brittany named Kelli, held a very special place in his heart. In Fred’s retirement, the two became inseparable.

During retirement, Fred discovered pickle ball and became a very accomplished player. His other hobbies included restoring a 1948 Willys-Overland Jeepster. He also helped his daughter, Andrea, restore a 1972 baby blue VW Beetle. A treasured memory was the two of them traveling together with their two cars. People stopped to watch them pass. Fred had a fascination with trains, both big and small. He especially enjoyed riding passenger trains in Alaska and Colorado. In recent years, he began collecting O gauge engines and cars.

Fred is survived by his wife Vicki Landes; two daughters, Andrea (Andrew) Adkins and Maia (Jim) Wilson-Hicks; two sons, Nolan (Amy) Landes and Michael (Janice) Wilson; seven grandchildren with one on the way; sister; Susan Landes; and two brothers, Sam (Chris) Landes and Tim (Evonne) Landes. Fred is further survived by many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved four-legged companion Kelli.

