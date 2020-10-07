Freakfest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has officially announced the cancellation of this year’s Freakfest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual celebration is typically held in downtown Madison during the Halloween weekend.

With the return of Badger games, the department said traditional fall football gatherings like tailgates must also be “substantially curtailed.”

According to a news release, house parties and other indoor gatherings of more than 10 people will not be tolerated due to the county’s emergency order.

Those who violate the order face a minimum fine of $376.

