Franklin E. Robinson

Franklin E. Robinson, 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital/Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.

Franklin was born on November 2, 1932, on the family farm in Platteville, Wisconsin, to Clay E. and Irene (Butson) Robinson. He was a 1950 graduate of Platteville High School and a 1954 graduate of University of Wisconsin – Platteville. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 and later went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in June of 1961.

Franklin married Marilyn J. Madison in Sauk City, Wis., on August 8, 1959. Upon his graduation from Law School, they moved to Nekoosa, Wis., where Franklin joined a local law firm. He later joined the legal department of Nekoosa Papers, Inc. where he served as Assistant General Counsel, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary until retiring in 1990. Franklin and Marilyn were long time members of the Port Edwards United Methodist Church. He loved sports, history and keeping up with current events. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears fan.

Franklin is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Wisconsin Rapids; a daughter, Charlotte (Ed) Cormier of Middleton, Wis.; a daughter, Barbara (Greg) Knight of Medford, Wis.; a son, David (Kathy) Robinson of Hartland, Wis.; a son, Paul (Cathy) Robinson of Middleton, Wis.; 8 grandchildren, Hannah Cormier of Middleton; Kate (Ben) Abbott of St. Francis, Wis.; Mary Knight of Denver, Colorado; Michael Knight of Stevens Point, Wis.; Kristen Robinson of Denver, Col.; Jason Robinson of Hartland, Wis.; Mitchell and Joseph Robinson of Middleton, Wis.

Franklin was proceeded in death by his parents, and his sister, Delores (Harold) Johnson.

A private burial will be held in Platteville, Wis., at a date yet to be determined.

The family is being assisted in the process by Hildebrand Funeral Home in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, Wisconsin.

