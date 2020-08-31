Frank Lloyd Wright home in Phoenix sells for $7.25 million

Associated Press by Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Phoenix has sold more than $7 million. The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the David and Gladys Wright House sold for $7.25 million.

The group of buyers include businessman Jim Benson and architect Bing Hu, who apprenticed at Wright’s Taliesin West school in nearby Scottsdale. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced says the sale went through after the buyers said they intended to preserve and restore the house.

Wright, who was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, designed the home for his son and daughter-in-law. Family members sold the house after Gladys Wright died in 2008.

