Frank L. Garcia

MADISON – Frank L. Garcia, age 43, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at St. Marys Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Riverside, California on Aug. 6, 1976, the son of Frank Garcia and Alvera Vega.

Frank loved the Los Angeles Lakers, oldies music, 80’s movies, horror films with Halloween being his favorite holiday. He’ll be remembered for his jokes, sense of humor, and always ending his conversations calling you “kid”.

Frank is survived by his three daughters, Jasmine, Cali and Bella Garcia; his mother, Alvera Hosner; step-father, Jeff Hosner; two sisters, Veronica (Steve) Holland and Monica (Hector) Arambula; a brother, Ruben Garcia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Graveside services will be held at the VERONA CEMETERY, 565 N. Main St., Verona, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. A celebration of Frank’s life will follow the service.

Frank was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com