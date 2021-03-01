Frank Joseph Koratko

RIO – Frank Joseph Koratko, age 59, of Rio, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

He was born on March 12, 1961, in Milwaukee, the son of Norman and Marie Koratko.

Frank graduated from Madison LaFollette High School in 1979. He raised three sons while married to Cindy Koratko. Frank worked for Northern (Badger Utility) Utility for over 35 years. He was a proud president of the Montello Rod and Gun Club. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He also enjoyed coaching his son’s football teams and spending time with his family and friends.

Frank is survived by his two sons, Alex (Taylor) Koratko and Colin (Katherine) Koratko; late son, Matthew and daughter in law, Crystal Koratko, and their children, Nathan and Christopher; mother, Marie Koratko; brother, Tony Koratko; nephew and niece, Austin and Ariah Koratko and their mother, Shannon Koratko; mother of his children, Cindy Koratko; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Koratko; father, Norman Koratko; and brother, Joseph Koratko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday March 3, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Frank’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

