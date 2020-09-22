Frank Andrew DiPiazza

PRINCETON – Frank Andrew DiPiazza, age 76, of Princeton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1944, in Madison, the son of Frank and Rose (Salerno) DiPiazza.

Frank graduated from West High School in 1965 and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Reserves. He married Tracy Supple on Aug. 14, 1970, in Madison. Frank worked as a pipe fitter for Local No. 601.

Frank loved Corvettes and Harleys. Coming from a musical family, he developed a passion for music that he passed on to his children. He enjoyed tying flies and going fly fishing throughout the United States along with Canada and Costa Rica. Family was very important to him and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his loyal canine companion, Rosie who will dearly miss him.

Frank is survived by this wife, Tracy; daughters, Andrea DiPiazza and Alyson DiPiazza; son, Anthony (Christina) DiPiazza; mother, Rose; sister, Angela (Earyl) Brabender; five grandsons, Tobias DiPiazza, Sam DiPiazza, Andy DiPiazza, Vinny DiPiazza, and Dominic DiPiazza; two granddaughters, Hayleigh Reese and Johannis Harris; and his beloved dog, Rosie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; granddaughter, Maiyah DiPiazza; and cousin, Carolyn Bonanno.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held at a later date.

