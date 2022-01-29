Francis S. Portwine

by Site staff

Francis S. Portwine, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Bloomfield Manor.

He was born on August 24, 1933, at Linden, the son of August and Glennie (Bond) Portwine. He was a 1951 graduate of Avoca High School.

Francis served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and then drove a milk truck for 10 years before working for Wisconsin Power & Light for 25 years.

On July 1, 1964, he married Carolyn (McCutchin) Jones. She preceded him in death on August 25, 2015.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Harold, Eugene, August Jr. (Mary), and Paul Portwine; two sisters, June (Herbert) Timmens and Shirley Portwine and a nephew, Herbert Timmens Jr.

Francis is survived by his step-daughter, Karen (Mark) Holloway of Madison; a grandson, Brian (Amanda) Holloway; two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Easton Holloway; a sister, Evadean Ringstad of Dodgeville as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville with Pastor Joylynn Graham officiating. Burial will be in Eastside Cemetery in Ridgeway with Full Military Honors.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace HospiceCare would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

