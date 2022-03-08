Francis R. ‘Frannie’ Johnston

Francis R. “Frannie” Johnston age 60 of Boaz passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 following an automobile accident.

He was born on July 8, 1961 in Kaukauna, WI the son of Philip and Margaret (Doran) Johnston. Franny was married to the former Lisa Craig on July 8, 2011 and drove semitruck all of his adult life except for working a short time at Elm Grove Dairy. His driving career included, Mills Transfer, Safe Transport, Henkel Transport, Hall Farms and Martin’s Milk Service. Frannie liked to go to casinos, play the game of chance on football pools, was very proud to make his famous Ruebens to benefit the American Legion Flag Park on St. Patrick’s Day. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the Richland Center American Legion and the Eagles Club in Viroqua. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Johnston of Boaz; 4 siblings, Gordon (Cindy) of Nashville, TN, Betty Deckert and Don Mann of Richland Center, Debra Coppernoll and Jerry Laufenberg of Lone Rock, Larry (Elvi) of LaCrosse; father and mother-in-law, Keith (Joyce) Craig of Boaz; brother-in-law, Galen (Holly) Craig of Mt. Horeb; a sister-in-law, Lori (Claire) Rowin of Richland Center; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Margaret Johnston and 2 brothers-in-law, Dick Coppernoll and Ray Deckert. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Stafford Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. -5:00 P.M. and again on Sunday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

