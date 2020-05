Francis Norbert Koehl

Francis Norbert Koehl, age 99, passed away peacefully at his home in West Point Township on May 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 10, 1920, in rural Chariton County, Missouri, to the late Frank and Anna (Vater) Koehl. Francis graduated from Mendon High School and lived and worked in Chariton County until enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served in the Army Air Corps in England, France and Germany during WWII as an aircraft engine mechanic. After the war, Francis followed two of his sisters to Wisconsin, starting work at the Ford Dealership in Middleton and later at the Ford Dealership in Prairie du Sac. It was there he met Marion Quam. They were married on Nov. 10, 1947, in Sauk City, WI, and made their home and raised their family in the Sauk Prairie area. Francis was employed by Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation as a maintenance supervisor at the Badger Army Ammunition Works for over 30 years before he retired in 1984. Our father loved few things more than a good story and entertained us often with his. He could fix almost anything from a lawnmower to an airplane to a manufacturing plant. He was a man with a kind heart, a quick wit, a strong will, and enduring love for his family. Francis was happy in his garden and hunting with his Springer Spaniels, and he never tired of visiting the area in Missouri where he grew up. He attended St. Joseph Hurricane Branch near Mendon, and was later a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.

Francis is survived by four children, Mary Koehl of Evansville, Robert (Luann Endres) of Prairie du Sac, Betty (Robert Dreps) Koehl of Springfield Township, and Kathy Koehl of Baraboo; 7 grandchildren, Matthew (Kristen) Emery, Jonathan (Renee) Emery, Kristine Koehl, Anna (Charlie Starr) Koehl, Katie (Angus Waine) Dreps, Abby Dreps, and Hannah Kit (Erik) Braegelmann; 2 great grandchildren, Liam and Eloise Emery; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Koehl and Audrey (Richard) McIntyre. He is further survived by many dear nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends including longtime friend and neighbor, Liz Bongard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marion, sisters Mercedes (Gilbert) Gladbach, Bernadine (Larry) Feiner, Loretta (Ray) Feiner, Monica (Merlin) Maag, and his brother, Gene Koehl.

Francis’s family is deeply grateful to his caregiver, Terry, whose dedication made it possible for him to remain comfortably in his home. The family also wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and Fr. Miguel for his spiritual visits and support.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. Interment with Military Honors accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 will be held in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

A memorial service is planned for a later time when it is safe to assemble.

Francis’s family will direct any memorials received in his name to the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry and Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail.

