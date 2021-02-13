Francis M. Schank

Francis M. Schank, 90, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Arcadia, WI, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2020, in his home, cared for by his family. Interestingly enough, he died on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, his namesake.

Francis was born in Arcadia on June 24, 1930, to Prosper and Matilda (Sendlebach) Schank. After graduating from Arcadia Public High School, he completed the short course in Agriculture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On May 3, 1952, he married Rita Woychik who preceded him in death in 1994.

Francis farmed in rural Arcadia for several years until his business interest took over and started Schank & Sons Construction. Later he sold out and in 1972 started the Overhead Door Company of La Crosse. He was a charter member of the Arcadia Industrial Development Corporation established in 1973. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Knights of Columbus and Arcadia Country Club.

In 1994, he retired to The Villages in Florida where he could enjoy his favorite hobby: golfing. On October 19, 1996, he married Phyllis (Cobb) Klingler. Francis and Phyllis enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and their children and grandchildren’s visits to The Villages. They enjoyed taking them to the theme parks and their most favorite, spending time in their pool.

Francis is survived by his loving wife: Phyllis; daughter: Kathy Manka and family Erica (Paul) Diehn and Noah, Phillip (Vanessa) Waldera, Rani and Tili; daughter: Marilyn (Timothy) Rebarchek and family Mason (Ashley) Rebarchek and Skyler, Lily, Tessa and Miles, Aaron Rebarchek, Cooper and Kai, Abby (Phil) McLain, Austin, Zane and Luke; son: Anthony Schank (special friend Nancy Kaashagen) and family Danielle (Bradley) Dobey, Blake and baby boy on the way, and Melissa Schank; son: James (Carol) Schank and family Andrew Prindle; daughter: Janet (Steve) Micek and family Jenna (Neal) Peterson, Lukas, Bennie and Levi, Kyle (Julia) Micek; son: Peter (Kathy) Schank and family Kendra (Kevin) Hanson, Theodore, Franklin and Jane, Samuel (Chelsea) Schank and Isabella; brothers: Leo (Ruth) and Bernie Schank; sister: Rosemary Toraason; step-children: Laura (Stacy) Russel, Chuck (Terri) Klingler, Linda (Steve) Harrington; and their 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife: Rita; son-in-law: Robert Manka in 2018; grandson: Dylan Schank who died at the age of 29 in 2019; a sister: Phyllis Lettner; sister-in-law: Bernadine “Toots” Schank; and brothers-in-law: Gene Toraason, Bob Lettner.

