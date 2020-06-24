Francis Leorenze Stanek

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Francis Leorenze Stanek, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 6, 1943, in Grant County, the son of John and Mary (Biba) Stanek.

Francis attended Blue River Mill School and graduated from Muscoda High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Olson on June 24, 1967. Francis worked for MG&E in the Gas Distribution Department for 42 years retiring in 2005. He was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and was a past president of the East Side Club in 2011. Francis was very involved with the East Side Club over the years. He enjoyed cheering on the Packers, Badgers and traveling with Mary Lou. Francis enjoyed working in his garage and spending time with family and friends.

Francis is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; daughters, Jodi Stanek and Michelle Rich; grandchildren, Colton Rich and Levi Rose Rich; sisters, Alice McGuire, Ann McGuire and Dorothy (Richard) Hackl; brothers, John (Helen) Stanek and Donald Stanek; sisters-in-law, Marcella Stanek, Bernice Stanek, Helen Stanek, Mary Stanek and Linda Olson; special friend, Pat Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary (John) Kohout; brothers, Joe Stanek, Carl Stanek, Paul Stanek and Bill Stanek; parents-in-law, Thomas J. and Dorothy L. Olson; and brothers-in-law, Duane Olson, David Olson, John McGuire and Robert McGuire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing is required and face masks are encouraged.

Memorials may be gifted in Francis’ name to East Side Club, Heartland Hospice or St. Dennis School-Sponsor-A-Student.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420