Francis John Honish, age 93, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on May 28, 2020 at Agrace Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Francis was born in Clifton, Wisconsin to Joe and Alice (Frohmader) Honish. He was the youngest of five children. He enjoyed assisting his father on the farm by dynamiting stumps in the fields, sometimes surprising Joe with his initiative as he and his friends dynamited more than stumps.

In his twenties, Francis contracted polio. Unable to continue farming, he worked diligently to strengthen himself and graduated from the second class of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy. He took pride especially in the part of his work that involved helping others. He recently recalled the milepost marker near which he had once picked up a small boy who had accidentally gotten on the freeway on his bike. As a father, he knew the boy would need a restroom and a sandwich before returning to his home. After retiring from law enforcement, Francis worked for the Original Wisconsin Ducks in what he described as the best job of his life. Outside of work Francis was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared that passion with his children.

One October night, Francis asked Dorothy Klinker if he could take her home from a dance. They both left the dance knowing that they would one day marry each other. He celebrated the anniversary of that October dance the rest of his life and passed away on the 71st anniversary of their engagement. She was the center of his life.

Together Francis and Dorothy devoted themselves to raising nine children and loved spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family came first and he was fond of saying that he was nine times a millionaire. His grandchildren have memories of rides in his truck, packages of gum given to them, and the many stories that he loved to tell. He taught many skills and lessons and always worked hard to be a caring and protective father. His goodbye always included “Call if you have trouble!”

Francis is survived by his children Mary Alice Eisenfeld (Peter), Denise Krystek (Greg), Patricia Chritton (Ken), Kathleen Giebel (Bill), Maureen Honish, Debbie Thompson (Phil), Mark Honish and Chris Honish (Katy), 19 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and his son, David.

There will be a private service at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.