Francis J. Trapp, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Francis was born on August 16, 1925 to Evo and Minnie (Bradley) Trapp. After high school he entered the US navy and served on the Salt Lake City. After returning from the war, he met and married his wife of 71 years of marriage, Annette M. Bedner. He was a Madison city police officer for 31 years, retiring in 1981. Annette, their dog Mitzy, and Dad did some traveling but mostly cared for their summer home in Oxford, WI.

Francis is survived by his children, Sharon (Rob) Payne of Champaign, IL; Donald (Beth) Trapp of Aiken, SC, and Ken of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Fr. Andrew Trapp, Lindsey Trapp, Greg (Sam) Payne, Sara (Steven) Beard; and four great grandchildren, McKayla, Jacob, Connor and Levi Beard.

He is preceded in death by his folks; wife, and brother, Casper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A Visitation will be held from 10:30AM until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Entombment with full military honors at Roselawn Memorial Park at 1PM.

