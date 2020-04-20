Francis “Frannie” W. Deutsch

Francis “Frannie” W. Deutsch, 86, of Belmont, WI, formerly of Menominee, IL passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 due to a farming accident.

However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. A private family burial will be in the Nativity BVM Cemetery in Menominee, IL. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Frannie was born on March 23, 1934 to Anthony & Rachael (Kuhl) Deutsch at the family home in Menominee, IL. He married Bonnie L. Harrison on August 22, 1959 at the Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menomonie, IL. Frannie worked at John Deere Dubuque Works and worked on the family farm until he retired in 2004. He was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cards, family gatherings, mowing the lawn, dinner outings at Nick’s Café & Country Kitchen, painting machinery, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

Frannie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie; 3 daughters: Rose (Jerry) McDonald of Peyton, CO, Mary (Brian) Neuenschwander of Browntown, WI and Debbie (Doug) Simmon of Pewaukee, WI; 3 sons: Michael (Rose) Deutsch of Livingston, WI, James (Marie) Deutsch of Mineral Point, WI and Ronald (Julie) Deutsch of Muskego, WI; 19 grandchildren; 8 great- grandchildren; 2 sisters: Marie Dietzel of Cuba City, WI and Eileen (Dick) Riniker of Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Deutsch, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: Tony Jr. & Joe; a sister, Sister Rachel Deutsch and a brother-in-law: Arnold Dietzel.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Francis W. Deutsch Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Francis W. Deutsch Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.