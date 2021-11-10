Francis ‘Frank’ Lee Stevens

Francis ‘Frank’ Lee Stevens, 57, of Sextonville, died on November 9, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 8, 1964. After attending Richland Center High School, Frank started working at Cardinal Glass CG in Spring Green. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Frank enjoyed going on fishing trips with friends, watching Wisconsin sports, cruising around in his UTV, and spending time with his dog Tyler.

Frank is survived by his two daughters: Chelsea (Jeff) Cox of Muscoda, Elizabeth (Preston) Riedel of Belmont; five grandchildren: Bentley and Cora Cox, Carter, Cade, and Cashton Riedel; special friend: Marie Wadsworth; brother Jason Jensen; sister: Christina Wood; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother Lillian Stevens, and grandmother Edna Stevens.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on November 14, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

