Francis “Frank” E. Petras

Francis (Frank) E. Petras, age 86, passed away on December 14, 2021.

Frank was born to Alexander and Exina (Beauchamp) Petras in Kingsford, MI. Attended elementary and secondary parochial schools in Detroit, MI. Served in the Army National Guard from 1951-1953 and the Marine Corps from 1953-1956. Graduated from UW Whitewater with degrees in Business and Education.

Frank had many jobs during his lifetime including business teacher, territorial manager for AC Spark Plug Division of GM, owned and operated a rural farm in Gillett, WI, corporate credit manager, director of marketing at Morning Glory Farms, developed Petras & Associates to promote Door County Cooler, and ran for Wisconsin State Legislature. Basically, as Frank said, he went through life like a pinball in a giant pinball machine.

After retirement, Frank continued to enjoy outdoor activities such as boating, canoeing, Nordic skiing, snow showing and especially biking. Frank and his wife, Mardie, enjoyed many, many bike trips to Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Idaho and at least twice every bike trail in Wisconsin. Frank’s last bike ride with Mardie was on Sept 21, 2021, on the Great Sauk Trail, 20 miles round trip.

Frank was an active participant in several Portage venues including working with State and Federal legislators to get funds to rebuild the Portage Canal, to restore the old railroad depot and, along with many volunteers young and old, building the handicapped trail on the Ice Age Trail along the canal. Frank also was active for many years in the Portage Kiwanis and worked on their many fund raisers to promote programs for children and youth.

Frank is survived by his wife of 34 years Mardie (Lilla), his children Michael (Colleen) Petras, James (Myra) Petras, Patty (Dale) Dietre, Mary (Thomas) Hartman, David Petras, Timothy (Rebecca) Petras, step daughter Melissa (Michael) Lohre, grandchildren Aaron (Stephanie), Jason (Marisa), Alexander, Kyle, Talia, Emily (Ethan), Zane, Alma, Carmen, Audrey Biemeret, Sawyer Lohre, a great grandson Myles, a brother Bernard (Kathy) Petras, brothers-in-law Al (Liz) Lilla and Dennis Lilla, special cousin Terry (Kathy) Anderson and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Petras.

Special thank you to daughters Mary and Melissa for helping with home health care and to all staff at Agrace HospiceCare for both home and facility care.

Frank requested that there be no funeral, wake, memorial service, or anything similar.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Salvation Army or cause of your choice.

