Francis Earl Jordan

Francis Jordan was born to Robert and Florence Jordan on April 29, 1929, in Hancock, Wisconsin.

He put himself through Wisconsin Academy and served a tour stateside during the mid-1950s. After serving in the Army, he went to Andrews University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in education. He married and had 4 children while teaching in the Richland Center Seventh-day Adventist Elementary School, he also tried his hand at dairy farming. He loved working as a Walmart associate. He took several mission trips and loved them. He loved being a grandpa and was a strong member of the Richland Center Seventh-day Adventist church. He was at home when he peacefully fell asleep in the arms of Jesus his Lord and Savior where he will remain until the Second Coming. He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Francis’s Life will be held at a later date.

