Frances Zaverl

by Obituaries

Frances Zaverl, 94, of Fort Atkinson, WI, formerly of Jefferson, WI and Virden, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Frances was born May 15, 1927, in Auburn, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Anastasia (Moskus) Shimkus. Frances married Frank Zaverl on June 18, 1949, and he passed away in 2004. She was also proceeded in death by three brothers: Tony, Frank, and William; two sisters: Anne and Mary; and one stepdaughter Karen Ferguson.

Frances grew up in Auburn attending the Grade and High Schools and worked in Springfield for the state of Illinois, Central Management Services Department for twenty-four years.

Surviving are two sons, Frank (Paola) Zaverl, Jr of Albany, NY and Harry Zaverl of Fort Atkinson, WI; four grandchildren, Kira (Paul) Grabowski of Troy, IL, Justin (Kim) Zaverl of Colgate, WI, Tara Zaverl of Fort Atkinson, WI and Aaron (Katie Johnson) Zaverl of Elkhorn, WI; two step-grandchildren, Elaine Lawton of Flemington, NJ and John (Michelle) Lawton of Nutley, NJ; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Hailey, Logan, Olivia, Noelle, and Aiden; great step-grandchildren, Darian, John, and Emily along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Frances moved into an apartment in Jefferson, Wisconsin on March 17, 2005, to be near her son Harry and family. In February 2020 Frances then moved to Wellington Place in Fort Atkinson for more assistance with daily living.

Private burial will take place at Virden Cemetery in Virden, IL next to her husband, Frank Zaverl, Sr.

Many thanks go out to the Staff from Agrace Hospice and Wellington Place for making her comfortable in her final days and to Dunlap Memorial Home with the help of the transportation and burial.

