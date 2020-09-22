Frances Senger

Frances Senger, “Franny” 89, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020.

Born in Chicago, IL, Franny moved to Wisconsin with her family.

Franny was co-owner and a staple in many area restaurants over a 60-year span including: Riolo’s now known at Lauderdale Landing in Elkhorn; Riolo’s II, was also Randy’s and now 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater; Blackhawk Hotel downtown Fort Atkinson; Fairview Inn still known as the Fairview; Kemlers Lamp, destroyed in the 500-year flood of 2008, now Keystone Grill in Cambridge; finally, North Shore Inn on Lake Koshkonong.

Franny enjoyed the interaction with many customers and members of the community until she retired at the age of 87 in August 2018. Franny just loved people, she was everyone’s grandma and was even referred to as a “cougar” with the young men that came to the Maasz North Shore Inn.

Let us not forget her 40-year bowling career! Franny was the life of the party in many local, state, and national USBC bowling tournaments. Fellow bowlers loved her.

She was a conversationalist, great listener, and always made a good first impression. Franny dared to have conversations you would not have with the average person. Because of that, she made friends everywhere she went.

Most important to Franny was her family. She treasured her four children: Joy Snyder, Melody (Guido) Lambelet, Paul (Karen) Achilli, and Adam (Patty) Achilli; grandchildren: Sara (Steve) Mougin, Aubree (Aaron) Frick, Aimee Snyder, Zachary Achilli, Amanda (Timothy) Hinrichs, Nicholas (Yenifer) Achilli, Tom Achilli (Nicci Pilgrim) and Katrina Achilli and great grandchildren: Ema, Edie and Easton Frick and Brooklyn Snyder. She is also survived by special nephew Robert Achilli, and an incredibly special bowling friend, Betty Anton.

A big hug to her primary care physician, Dr. McGuire and Megan Stelse for their caring demeanor. Thank you for taking time with Fran and working with Rainbow Hospice. (Alli, you are a real trooper).

By all of us, and her friends (too many to list), she will be greatly missed.

Due to the current covid-19 situation; the family will have a private gathering. We are planning a celebration of life at a later date.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

