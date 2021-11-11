Frances Napolitano

Frances Napolitano, age 94, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 At Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie.

She was born on November 30, 1926 in the Bronx of New York.

She was the daughter of Daniel and Katherine (Reilly) Burke. She married Ralph Napolitano on July 25, 1950 In Carmel, New York.

She is survived by her children, Ralph (Roxanne) Joan( Kevin) Stringer; grandchildren, Colleen Stringer, Arron (Melissa) Napolitano, Kelly (Durand) Larsen, Colin Napolitano, Scott Stringer and Todd Stringer; great grandchildren, Emerald Larsen, Nathan Napolitano, Azalea Larsen, Iona Larsen and Noah Napolitano.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph in 1977; two brothers Steven Burke and Daniel Burke; and a sister Elizabeth Ross

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at St Lawrence O’Toole Cemetery in Brewster, New York

