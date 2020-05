Frances M. Schlimgen

Site staff by Site staff

WAUNAKEE – Frances M. Schlimgen, age 92, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at BrightStar Senior Living.

A private family service will be held at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Monsignor Gunn presiding.

Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.

A full obituary is pending.

