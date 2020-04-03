Frances M. Albright

Frances M. Albright age 82 of Monroe, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Frances was born on March 26, 1938 in Monroe, the daughter of Harold and Eileen (Keegan) Deininger. She attended school in Juda and was united in marriage to Clarence E. Albright on February 24, 1957. Frances helped her husband on the farm in Cadiz Township and also worked at the Swiss Colony for several years. She was a member of the Peace Church in Christ, Browntown.

Frances is survived by two daughters, Eileen (Steve) Ahrens of Sarona, WI, and Barb (Randy) Ace of New Glarus; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Ryan) Siorek, Brittney Bailey (Taylor), Jennifer Ace (Matt), Jeremy Ace, Darrell (Lydia) Lattin, Alana Lattin (A.J.), Cyle (Tyler) Raymond; 15 great grandchildren, Amber, Nick, Hailie, Hayden, Kellen, Clairyce, Leona, Madajah, Anastasia, Iridessa, Damien, Dyllin, Carver, Kinlee, Cyler; a brother, Tim (Ellen) Deininger of Baraboo; two sisters, Evie Carpenter of Reedsburg, Mary Lou Cormican (George) of Richland Center; and a sister-in-law, Jean Deininger of South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Carol Deininger; husband, Clarence, in 2006; daughter, Linda Lattin; great grandson, Max; sister, Gladys (Don) Neuenschwander; and a brother, Ray Deininger.

Private graveside services will be held in Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Scott Cernek officiating.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net