Frances L Dahlk

COTTAGE GROVE- Frances L. Martin-Dahlk, age 82, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Winfield, Kan., the daughter of Arthur and Thelma (Nixon) Vaughn. Frances graduated from Southwestern College in Winfield and received a B.A. in Education. She moved to Wisconsin in 1960 and taught in elementary schools in Stoughton for 32 years. Frances married David Dahlk on Aug. 9, 1986, in Stoughton.

Frances was a senior choir director at Methodist Church for 18 years in Stoughton. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Philharmonic Choir of Madison for several years. Frances also volunteered with the American Cancer Society in the Reach to Recovery program for over 20 years and was a member of the New Century Club. She was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church in Stoughton where she was a Worship Community Chair, and Communion Prep for several years. Frances loved gardening, knitting, traveling and time spent with family and friends.

Frances is survived by her sons, Jeff (JoEl) Martin and Greg Martin; stepsons, Eric Dahlk and Stephen (Paula) Dahlk; 10 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Debbie Vaughn; and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband David; and in-laws, Ruth and Myrl Martin and Dorothy and Eldon Dahlk.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

