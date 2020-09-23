Frances J. Sime

Frances J. Sime, 93, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Divine Rehab and Nursing-Fennimore on Monday Sept. 21, 2020.

Frances was born February 20th, 1927 at Montfort to Wesley and Anna (Frolik) Washburn. Frances was the eldest of six children. She attended Livingston schools and graduated Valedictorian and then went on to graduate from UW Platteville. She married Ronald O. Sime on August 7th, 1945. They lived in Platteville, Galena, Mineral Point and then moved to Guam in 1956 for 9 years before returning to Platteville. Frances taught for several years and was church secretary and treasurer for many years. She was also on the Library board and delivered Mobile Meals. Frances had many talents, interests, and hobbies which included cooking, baking, vegetable and flower gardening, sewing, weaving, knitting, crocheting, and wine making. She was a devoted member of First English Lutheran Church and volunteered much of her time and energy to church activities, and loved her Church community. She enjoyed going to their Wascot cabin and always called it “the cottage”. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren and Christmas was her special holiday. She was very involved with her husband’s scouting activities. Fran’s life was a “life well lived” with concern and kindness for everyone.

Frances was married 65 years and had 3 sons. She is survived by her sons: Wayne (Celia) Sime of Eau Claire, Scott (Katherine) Sime of Arlington, David (Joan Neubauer) of Ellsworth: Six grandchildren, Sara, Brooke, Mitchell, Jacob, Brent, Sarah; three great- grandchildren, Mackensie, Michael, and Lilly, and also brother-in-law, Vilas Noyes, and sister-in-laws, Carol Washburn and Marty Washburn, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald in 2011, her siblings: Ruth Noyes, Fred Washburn, Carl Washburn, Eugene Washburn, and Beaulah Jerett.

The family would like to thank the kind caregivers of Divine Rehab and Nursing in Fennimore, former Gray’s Nursing Home in Platteville, and St. Croix Hospice for their caring and concern.

Memorials can be made to First English Lutheran Church in Platteville.

Due to the pandemic there will be a private burial and private family Celebration of Life at a later time.

