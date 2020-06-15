Frances “Frannie” Butler

MILWAUKEE, WI/TAMPA, FL/DEFOREST, WI – Frances K. “Frannie” Butler, age 94, reunited with her husband on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Frannie was born to adoptive parents Andrew and Ada Beck on January 12, 1926 and was raised in Manitowoc, WI. She married the love of her life, Thomas Henry Butler on September 7, 1946 at First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc, WI. Her first job was with the FBI as a fingerprint reader. She was an active participant in Girl Scouts and Christian Mothers Associations. Frannie’s biggest accomplishment was being a mother and raising her children. Frannie’s sense of humor and warm heart will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all that cared for her.

Frannie is survived by her children, Thomas (Susan), Susan (Charles) Schmit, Michael (Debbie), Mary (Bill) Volker, Constance (Mike) Kolter, and Robert (Kelly); 18 grandchildren; 14+ great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephew, other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Henry; children, Daniel, William and Patricia; and grandson, Jerome Schmit.

A visitation and memorial will be held July 23, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, WI at 10:00 a.m. Memorial to start at 11:00 a.m. with celebration of her life immediately following at 6868 Tuscan Ridge Circle, DeForest, WI. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon, WI on July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Dane County Humane Society.

