France: Suspect in priest’s shooting freed, search widens

Associated Press by Associated Press

Photo provided by CNN.

LYON, France (AP) — French police have on Sunday released an initial suspect in the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest and widened their search for the gunman who critically wounded the priest at a church in the city of Lyon.

The Lyon prosecutor’s office said a man who was arrested shortly after Saturday’s shooting was released Sunday after they found no evidence of his involvement. Shots from a hunting rifle struck the priest in the abdomen as he closed the door to his official residence.

He remains in critical condition. The motive for the shooting remains unclear. France is under high security alert after the killing of three people at a Nice church on Thursday.

