FPC Live will reschedule all events in March at four Madison music venues in abundance of caution

MADISON, Wis. — The Sylvee, The Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theater and High Noon Saloon will not be hosting events through March 31.

According to a release, FPC Live is working to reschedule and postpone all events through March 31. There will be more updates on rescheduled dates and cancellations.

People who have tickets through March 31 will receive email notifications with additional information. There will also be updates on social media channels from the four venues.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to keep Madison healthy, and we look forward to seeing you in our venues again very soon,” the release says.

