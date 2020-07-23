Fox taking fans to the ballgame with a virtual crowd beginning with Brewers at Cubs

Associated Press by Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports has revealed that it will include computer-generated fans beginning with the network’s three games on Saturday.

Fox begins its coverage with Milwaukee at the Chicago Cubs.

Ahead of that match-up, the Brewers released a hype video on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Brewers and Cubs game will be followed by San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Washington.

Fox may draw some jeers for adding fans to empty ballparks given the mixed reaction to crowd noise being added to baseball games. But Fox Sports Vice President Brad Zager is hoping that people give it a chance before settling on a definitive opinion.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments