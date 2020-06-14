Fox Lake man dies following fatal crash in Dodge County

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A 24-year-old Fox Lake man is dead after a fatal crash in Dodge County Sunday morning.

According to the news release, Dodge County dispatchers received a report at 7:12 a.m. about a single vehicle accident on Highway 33 in the town of Trenton.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on the highway and failed to negotiate the curve.

Deputies said the car went into a ditch and onto the front lawn of a house before hitting it.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said alcohol use is suspected to be a contributing factor, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Beaver Dam Police Department assisted at the scene, according to the news release.

