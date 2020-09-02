Fourth candidate files for Wisconsin state superintendent

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The list of candidates who want to be Wisconsin’s next state superintendent is getting longer.

The former superintendent in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Deborah Kerr, joins three other candidates seeking to replace Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.

The other candidates who have filed for the post include Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent for the Department of Public Instruction; Troy Gunderson, who recently retired as superintendent of the West Salem School District; and Jill Underly, superintendent of the rural Pecatonica Area School District.

The election for state superintendent is April 6. If more than two candidates collect enough signatures to be on the ballot, a primary will be held Feb. 16.

