4-year-old killed in rural Rock Co. crash

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. — Rock County authorities say a 4-year-old child has died after a crash Thursday night in the Town of Clinton.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 67 between South Larson Road and Highway 140 in the Town of Clinton.

Their investigation found a 37-year-old woman from Roscoe, Illinois was driving east with the 4-year-old on Highway 67 when she drifted onto the shoulder on the south side of the road. Authorities say she over-corrected and swerved back onto the road before hitting another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman from Capron, Illinois.

Both women were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The 4-year-old was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital, where they later passed away from their injuries.

Highway 67 was closed for about five hours Thursday night while authorities investigated. The crash is still under investigation, but authorities say they do not anticipate making any arrests or citations for the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.