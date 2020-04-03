Four vehicles involved in crash after deer entered roadway

CLARNO, Wis. — Four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday at 5:42 a.m. in the town of Clarno at the N1000 block of State Highway 69 with injuries.

According to a release, Alberto Morales, 25, of Leaf River, Illinois, was traveling northbound when a deer entered the road and collided with the vehicle. The deer stayed in the lane and was hit by a second vehicle driven by 40-year-old Eduardo Vasquez-Martinez of Freeport, Illinois, that was behind Morales.

A third vehicle driven by Pedro Tlapa-Castillo, 31, of Freeport, Illinois, hit Vasquez-Martinez’s car. Then a fourth vehicle driven by Fausto Morales-Torres, 31, of Cedarville, Illinois, hit the back of Tlapa-Castillo’s car.

All four men reported they were wearing seatbelts. Morales said he was uninjured with the vehicle sustaining minor damages. It was driven from the scene.

Vasquez-Martinez reported a minor injury. His vehicle sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene.

Tlapa-Castilo said he was not injured. Two adult passengers in the car sustained non-life threatening injuries and both were taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Morales-Torres had a minor injury. His car was towed from the scene.

The crash closed the road for 45 minutes. The deer died.

