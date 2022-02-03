Four teens arrested for allegedly crashing stolen car into driver on Madison’s west side

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested four teenagers who they say crashed a stolen vehicle into another driver on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Island Drive. After crashing into the other vehicle, the group ran to a home in the 6400 block of Keelson Drive, where the homeowner invited them inside and gave them a snack after seeing them near her backyard.

When the teens noticed officers outside, they reportedly asked the woman for a ride. As she opened her garage door, police ordered the teens out of her van, the report said. Officers reportedly found two loaded guns in the van.

Police arrested all four teens, who ranged in age from 15 to 18. One of them reportedly had multiple sets of car keys on him.

A 16-year-old was able to slip out of handcuffs, get out of a squad car and run away as an officer was taking him to the central district police station. The release said a K9 tracked him to a nearby backyard.

All four face multiple tentative charges.

