Four taken to hospital following crash at Governor Dodge State Park, deputies say

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash at Governor Dodge State Park.

Deputies were sent to the park for reports of a one-vehicle crash around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people inside the vehicle were transported to hospitals, the release said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and UW Med Flight assisted on the scene.

The release did not provide details on what caused the crash.

