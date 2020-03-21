Four people killed in single-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Four people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night, according to an incident report.

Madison police and fire departments responded to the crash on Northport Drive at Packers Avenue at 11:48 p.m. According to an incident report, multiple people were ejected from the vehicle.

Officers found four people dead when they arrived to the scene.

Police worked with crash scene investigators, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dane County Medical Examiners Office and outside agencies to process the scene and identify the victims.

Northport Drive was shut down for approximately five hours.

Police said the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments