Four people hospitalized following crash outside Edmund

by Kyle Jones

EDMUND, Wis. — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash outside Edmund.

Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of WIS 39 and US 18.

Emergency crews from Cobb, Dodgeville, Highland, Linden, and Mineral Point assisted at the scene.

The intersection was blocked for about 40 minutes due to the crash.

No further information has been released.

