Four distinctive places to stay in Wisconsin

Historic Campers

Camp Wandawega in Elkhorn is known for a laid-back outdoor experience with loads of history. Before becoming a revamped, multiunit campground with retreats and rentals, it started as a speakeasy during Prohibition, transitioned to a lake resort in the 1950s, became a retirement home for Latvian priests and was then a summer camp for Latvians who immigrated during the Soviet era. One of the current co-owners was a camper, and he and his wife decided to revitalize the campground. The location is recognized by the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places. Camp Wandawega has multiple lodging options, including a private three-bedroom cabin, a bunkhouse with multiple levels for rent and the Wandawega Hillhouse, a renovated 1930s cabin. wandawega.com

Up in the Trees

Twelve feet off the ground in Bayfield, Wisconsin, is the Boulder Ridge Treehouse. The rustic haven made of wood harvested from the property overlooks a pond and expansive woods. A Lake Superior driftwood staircase leads to a loft bedroom above a living room area — an ideal spot for a game night — with a fireplace made of stones collected from Lake Superior. airbnb.com/rooms/32193483

Whimsical Lodging

Garmisch USA Resort near the Chequamegon National Forest in Cable, Wisconsin, has a large north woods-style lodge with suites and guest rooms featuring 14 cabins on 65 acres. Each cabin has a distinct personality. Most of the buildings were handcrafted by local artisans and some date back to the 1920s. A few options are: Blarney Castle, which looks like a medieval castle with turrets and has a large living room with coats of arms; Rhinelander Cabin, a spot with a north woods vibe and a screened-in porch overlooking Namekagon Lake; Squid, a one-bedroom bungalow; and The Beetle, a large private cabin that fits up to 15 people and offers private access to a beach and dock. garmischresort.com

The Wright Home

In nearby Lake Delton is a rentable piece of history. The Seth Peterson Cottage, built in 1958, was the first Frank Lloyd Wright home to be available for overnight rental. It’s a cozy spot with a massive central fireplace and large windows affording views of nearby Mirror Lake and the surrounding natural area. It’s also open for tours every second Sunday of the month if you can’t stay overnight. sethpeterson.org

