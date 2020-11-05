Four displaced by residential fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Four Grand Canyon Drive residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon following a fire that was started by improperly discarded smoking materials.

When firefighters with the Madison Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Grad Canyon they found fire coming from the exterior deck of a two-story multi-family residence.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames as other firefighters searched the building. One person was found sleeping inside and was escorted out by firefighters.

In total, four residents were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping those residents in the meantime.

No one was injured in the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.