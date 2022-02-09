Four Badgers invited to NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Four Badger football players are heading to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn, Logan Bruss, and Jake Ferguson were all invited to Indianapolis after successful careers at Wisconsin.

The combine, held from March 1 to March 7, is a major event ahead of the NFL Draft.

Chenal and Sanborn were key members of Wisconsin’s “Grit Factory” defense this past season. Chenal racked up over 100 solo tackles in his time as a Badger, and 11 sacks.

Sanborn recorded 128 solo tackles during his college career, along with 10 sacks and 4 interceptions.

On the other side of the ball, Logan Bruss helped block for Wisconsin’s game-changing running backs and kept quarterback Graham Mertz from getting sacked.

The Badgers totaled 2742 yards on the ground in 2021 and allowed 17 sacks.

Along with blocking, tight end Jake Ferguson also tacked on 1,585 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

324 prospects invited to participate in 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/FsamlsC8aw pic.twitter.com/ZjthOinzxE — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 9, 2022

