Four arrested in meth investigation in Portage

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Melissa Cardenas, Ryan Fraser, Walter Madsen, Kenneth Perkey

PORTAGE, Wis. — A drug investigation in Portage led to the arrest of four this week, authorities said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said its drug task force searched two downtown Portage apartments with a warrant Tuesday.

According to a news release, methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of methamphetamine were seized. More than two ounces of methamphetamine were seized.

Walter Madsen, 43, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.

Melissa Cardenas, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation and an out of county warrant.

Kenneth Perkey, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Ryan Fraser, 56 , was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

All four are from Portage, the release said. They are being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information regarding drug activity in Columbia County to contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 or send a tip through p3tips.com/1175.

