Forward Madison’s game against North Texas postponed in light of Kenosha shootings

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

DALLAS, Texas — Forward Madison FC’s match against North Texas FC on Sunday has been postponed.

In a release, Forward Madison said the decision comes after a Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back on Sunday.

“To shift attention away from sports and towards the fight against systemic discrimination towards Black Americans” Forward Madison taking a stand and postponing Sunday’s game against Noeth Texas. https://t.co/oR0g5atNPU — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) August 27, 2020

The Flamingos said they are postponing the game to “shift attention away from sports and towards the fight against systemic discrimination towards Black Americans.”

Sunday’s match will be rescheduled.

Multiple teams from the NBA, WNBA, MLS and MLB boycotted and postponed games on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday practice was canceled in response to the shootings in Kenosha.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.