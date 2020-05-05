Forward Madison, Wollersheim launch ‘Chateau Mingeau’ wine

MADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison FC launches a team rosé wine in a partnership with Prairie du Sac-based Wollersheim Winery.

The wine, called “Chateau Mingeau,” comes in a can with artwork related to the Forward Madison logo.

People can buy the first run of Chateau Mingeau through a Mother’s Day package on Forward Madison’s web store. The package includes two cans of wine, a stemless wine glass, a poster and flamingo plant pot.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Flock Soccer Fund, which helps bring soccer to underserved communities.

